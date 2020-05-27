Prince Charles has got his wish for a slimmed-down monarchy, says his close friend Lady Glenconner

Jimmys Post

Prince Charles has seen his wish for a slimmed-down monarchy delivered in ‘spades’, according to a close friend.

Lady Glenconner, former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, was speaking in the wake of Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties over the Epstein sex scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan leaving the UK for Los Angeles.

Speaking of Prince Andrew, Lady Glenconner, 87, told Tatler magazine: ‘The Queen is so fond of him and so devoted to him.’

Then she reportedly sighed and laughed: ‘Prince Charles has always wanted to make the Royal Family “slimmer”.

‘Now he’s got it in spades! There are hardly any of them left!’

Lady Glenconner, former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, was speaking in the wake of Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties over the Epstein sex scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan leaving the UK for Los Angeles

In the summer issue of Tatler published today, Lady Glenconner – who was a maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation in 1953 – gave her opinion of those members of the Royal Family who are left.

She thinks the Duchess of Cornwall is ‘wonderful’ and has a ‘lovely sense of humour…she’s made [Prince Charles] so happy’, the magazine reported.

She said of Princess Anne – while ‘semi-pulling a face’, according to the magazine – that she is ‘equally amazing…I’m always a bit frightened [of her].’

And Lady Glenconner was full of praise for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, saying: ‘Prince William and Kate are wonderful.

‘The Duchess of Cambridge, of course, is the star of the moment.’ 

