Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis Applaud UK Healthcare Workers In Adorable Video

Siblings who spread love! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis sent a public thank you and round of applause to healthcare workers helping to fight COVID-19 in a video on Thursday afternoon. Kensington Palace shared the surprise clip on both its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“They’re clapping for all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption read, along with the hashtags, “#ClapForOurCarers,” “#ClapForCarers,” “#ThankYouNHS,” and “#ClapForNHS.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton‘s children were dressed casually for their social media cameos. Princess Charlotte smiled wide in a black and white striped long sleeve top and dark colored pants. Her hair was pulled back in a half-up, half-down do’.

(Video credit: Kensington Palace/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Prince George, the oldest and tallest of his siblings, stood on the far right in the video. He donned and all navy ensemble, which included a short sleeve polo shirt and pants. Then there was Prince Louis, who clapped in the middle of his big sister and big brother. He looked adorable in a pair of light navy pants and a blue sweater with a collared shirt underneath. The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge were not present in the video.