Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged ‘creative’ cotton gifts for their anniversary source reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have had a low-key and ‘quite’ celebration for their second anniversary, but that didn’t stop them getting sweet and sentimental when it came to the gifts, a source has claimed.

According to a source close to the couple, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, who celebrated their anniversary on May 19, ‘did their own take’ on the traditional second wedding anniversary gift: cotton.

‘This year, they both gave each other gifts based on cotton,’ the insider told People. ‘Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another.’

Milestone: A source has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their second anniversary by exchanging ‘very creative and romantic’ gifts

Shaking things up: Couples traditionally exchange cotton on their second anniversary, and the source told People that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, ‘love to do their own take on wedding gifts’

Putting a creative spin on the traditional anniversary gifts is something that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started last year, the source added – revealing that Meghan presented her husband with a framed copy of their wedding speech to mark their first year as man and wife.

‘They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,’ the person said. ‘The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.’

According to wedding website The Knot, paper symbolizes the fragility of marriage in its beginning stages. Just like a piece of paper, the relationship has to be cared for and protected, however if it is, it can survive for a lifetime.

Meanwhile cotton represents how close and interconnected a couple will grow throughout the years of marriage, while also demonstrating how husbands and wives can learn to be more flexible as they grow together.

Prince Harry and Meghan appear to have had plenty of time to think on the significance of their second wedding anniversary, with royal expert Katie Nicholl revealing to Vanity Fair that the couple had a very ‘reflective celebration together.

A friend of the couple told Nicholl that the couple marked their relationship milestone by ‘enjoying family time’ with their son Archie, one, at Tyler Perry’s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, where they are currently living.

Special: People reported that Meghan gave Harry a framed copy of their wedding speech for his ‘paper’ gift last year

The couple’s unnamed pal added that the duo was feeling ‘quite reflective’ about the big day, after a year of ‘huge changes’.

‘The last year has been pretty epic and all the changes they have lived through and gone through are huge…To be honest they’re only just coming up for air,’ Nicholl revealed in Vanity Fair.

Harry and Meghan’s friend explained that the couple wanted to spend the day ‘mostly offline’ with their son Archie and simply ‘enjoying each other.’

Two years on from their wedding day, the source said that they are both ‘in a really good place’ and added that ‘speaking up’ and removing themselves from ‘a toxic situation’ had allowed them to create a life in which they could ‘flourish’.

The couple, who have been busy organising various charitable foundations, made sure they had no work calls booked in yesterday, two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

‘The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,’ a source close to the couple told Harper’s Bazaar‘s Omid Scobie, author of their upcoming biography Finding Freedom.

Quiet time: It has also been reported that the couple spent their day ‘reflecting’ and ‘enjoying family time’ in Tyler Perry’s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion, where they are currently living

Busy bees: Harry and Meghan, pictured on a Zoom charity call, ‘made sure they had no meetings or calls in the diary’ on their anniversary, Harper’s Bazaar reported

Revealing they have been very busy working on various charities, the source continued: ‘They’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.’

‘Like everyone else, they are in lockdown at the moment, so they will just be hanging out together at home,’ says the source. ‘But it will still be a lovely day.’

Last year the official Royal Family account were the only family members to pay tribute to the couple’s first wedding anniversary, writing at the time: ‘Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary.

‘Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.’

This year however their focus has remained on the Queen’s future garden parties, while Kensington Palace, Clarence House and the other official accounts have remained silent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed on Saturday 19th May two years ago at St George’s chapel with the whole royal family in attendance, along with many celebrities guests including George Clooney and Robbie Williams.