Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will refuse to talk to four UK newspapers groups

Royal watchers today condemned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ‘narcissistic’ decision to have ‘zero engagement’ with four British newspaper groups.

Piers Morgan and the BBC’s Andrew Neil were among a host of commentators to criticise the couple’s policy with the organisations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are based in LA, last night released a letter that will affect publications including the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Sun and the Daily Express.

The messages, sent from a Sussex Royal email, detail how their self-imposed ban on contact with a large portion of the British media is a refusal to ‘offer themselves up’.

Harry and Meghan are seen in LA last week delivering meals to needy residents during the coronavirus lockdown

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they will no longer respond to enquiries from journalists at British tabloids. Pictured with son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor during a royal tour of South Africa, September 25, 2019

Mr Morgan said on Good Morning Britain: ‘Thank god the British media is showing people reality of this and not relying on the word of a pampered little duke in his Malibu mansion telling us that we are exaggerating what is going on here.

‘I’m sorry to use tough language but the bottom line is I don’t want to hear from these two during this war if all they’re going to do is announce a new war with the media making it all about their little hurt feelings and their little ‘oh isn’t my life awful in my Malibu mansion. Shut up seriously.’

BBC presenter Mr Neil added: ‘Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work? What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools.

‘As the world grapples with Covid-19, do they really think people care what media they deal with?

‘Their solipsism is amazing. Can’t they just consign themselves to oblivion for a while? Or at least hire someone who can write a press release in clear, decent English.’

Piers Morgan and Andrew Neil were among a host of commentators today to criticise the move

The couple say they accept the media has ‘every right’ to report on the high-profile ex-royals.

But they claim in the letters: ‘This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting.

‘Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy – particularly in moments of crisis.

‘At its best, this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.

UK PUBLICATIONS THE BAN WILL COVER Daily Express

express.co.uk

Sunday Express Daily Mail

Mail on Sunday

MailOnline, including US site DailyMail.com Daily Mirror

mirror.co.uk

Sunday Mirror

Sunday People The Sun

The Sun on Sunday

thesun.co.uk

‘It has been said that journalism’s first obligation is to the truth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agree wholeheartedly.’

The announcement came hours after Prince Harry was criticised for claiming the UK’s coronavirus crisis is not as bad as the public are being told.

In an interview with the Declassifed podcast, the 35-year-old said things here are ‘better than we are led to believe through ­certain corners of the media’.

His comments were branded ‘outrageous’ by expert Professor Karol Sikora, who asked: ‘What are his qualifications for making these comments — other than deserting his country in its hour of need?’

Harry, 35, and 38-year-old Meghan’s letter was sent to the editors of the news groups involved last night.

They wrote: ‘Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement.’

Accepting the media has ‘every right’ to report on the high-profile ex-royals, they said: ‘This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting.

‘Media have every right to report on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.

‘They also want to be very clear: this is not in any way a blanket policy for all media.’

The strongly worded piece suggests the papers involved have been responsible for publishing ‘salacious gossip’ which they know to be ‘distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason’.

Mr Morgan said on Twitter: ‘Imagine announcing this in the middle of a global pandemic?

‘Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work? What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools.’

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter told MailOnline: ‘I really want to know who is advising them because they are wrong.. unless they are doing it themselves.

‘Not only this, Harry was wrong over the weekend. because 2.4million deaths is bad, 16,000 in the UK is bad.

‘So how he can even suggest it isn’t as bad as what is being said about it is wrong. But then again, he is not the brightest bunny on the planet.’

Biographer Tom Bower added: ‘The Sussexes have become their own worst enemies. They clearly cannot stand being irrelevant and ignored.

‘In the midst of a horrendous global crisis causing so much misery all they can think about is themselves.

‘Constantly they push their obsession about their image and their financial income into the spotlight, and then outrageously harangue the public with their problems. Meghan, just understand: No one cares!’

The Sussexes completed their last royal duty on March 31, before stepping away from the monarchy – dropping their HRH styles – for a life mostly in LA.

President Donald Trump said the US will not pay for the couple’s estimated £4million security costs, which had been picked up by the Metropolitan Police.

Prince Harry and Meghan had lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate and have agreed to pay back the £2.4million of taxpayer money spent on its refurbishment.

Harry and Meghan had lived in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate (pictured) and have agreed to pay back the £2.4million of taxpayer money spent on its refurbishment

They moved to Vancouver Island in Canada late last year, where they spent Christmas with this son Archie.

Prince Charles will continue to pay for the upkeep of his son and daughter-in-law for the first 12 months of their new life in the US.

This will come form from his private funds, not the Duchy of Cornwall, but it is understood it will not be used for their protection.

In the letter the pair praise the work of the media as a ‘cornerstone to any democracy’ that ‘shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account’.

But they said they have found the actions of an ‘influential slice of the media’ gravely concerning, adding they believe there is a ‘human cost’.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan said they have ‘watched people they know have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason’ by the media.

The ex-royals state: ‘Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet.

Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry, Meghan, and Princess Anne attend the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle October 12, 2018

‘There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.’

Representatives for the Sussex’s added the ‘zero engagement policy’ would extend to both the Sunday paper and online editions of each newspaper.

In a final statement the letter concludes: ‘We are encouraged that this new approach will be heard and respected.’

Communications for the couple will now be handled by Sunshine Sachs, a New York based PR firm, with only one UK-based representative.

The hard-nosed Manhattan PR company is known for specialising in ‘crisis communications’ for celebrities.

It has previously worked for Hollywood royalty including Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Jackson’s family.

It is not yet known which media outlets will continue to have contact with the Sussexes.

But the letter details how the pair ‘look forward’ to engaging with ‘grassroots, regional and local press’ to further causes that ‘desperately need acknowledging’.

Meghan is due to face The Mail on Sunday in court, in a virtual hearing on Friday over the publishing of a letter she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Prince Harry has launched separate legal claims against the Sun and the Mirror for alleged historic phone hacking.