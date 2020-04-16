Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents in need

They’ve kept so quiet that they managed to sneak out and deliver meals to L.A. residents in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple volunteered through Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to chronically ill people.

Donning N95 masks and gloves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped off a week’s worth of perishable meals and three weeks’ worth of shelf-stable foods to 20 of the charity’s clients last week, Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub told CNN.

The charity’s client base, mostly people too sick to leave their homes to purchase food, has quickly swelled during the coronavirus pandemic, and the volume of calls — up to 70 per day — for help has overwhelmed drivers tasked with delivery, he said.