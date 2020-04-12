Prince Harry debuts subtle name change

Prince Harry has dropped his royal surname now he and Meghan Markle have quit Britain.

In documents registering new sustainable tour firm Travalyst, the Duke of Sussex usd neither his HRH title, nor the family name Mountbatten-Windsor, reports The Sun.

He also ditched the surname Wales, which he used at school and in the Army.

Instead, Prince Harry, 35, is listed only as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex.

He and Meghan called their new charity Archewell, after son Archie, now 11 months.

It means Harry, who set up home in California with Meghan, has offices in Beverly Hills and City of London.

On official documents Harry is listed as: ‘Individual Person with Significant Control’.

Under nature of business, it is filed as “other professional, scientific and technical activities not elsewhere classified”.

