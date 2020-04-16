Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Volunteering to Deliver Meals in LA Amid Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pitching in amid the pandemic.

The couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Wednesday (April 15) in West Hollywood, Calif. to 20 clients living with critical illnesses, ET confirmed.

“The duchess was aware of Project Angel Food’s work from growing up in the area and has always been inspired by the incredible impact they have on the community. Her mom, Doria Ragland, who is a frontline worker herself, had mentioned that they were in great need of support during this unprecedented time,” the report reads.

Project Angel Food‘s executive director, Richard Ayoub, spoke of their participation as well to ET.

“They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” he said.

They first began volunteering on Easter Sunday (April 12), delivering meals before doing so again a few days later.

“I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population. Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60,” he went on to say.

The charity serves 1,600 meals a day, which will soon rise to 2,000.

“ET has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful for all of those people, and inspired by the frontline workers, essential workers, and people everywhere who are committed to responding to needs of their communities in this crisis,” the report goes on to read.

