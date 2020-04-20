Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cut Ties with Four U.K. Tabloids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer “engage” with four major United Kingdom tabloids.

On Sunday (April 19), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent letters to the editors at The Mail, The Sun, The Express, and The Mirror expressing that the are setting “a new media relations policy” and will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for the economy of clickbait or distortion.”

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism,” the letter reads, as obtained by The Guardian. “It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue,” the letter continues. “There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society.”

“With that said, please note that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet,” the letter reads. “There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.”

Harry and Meghan officially stepped back as working members of the Royal Family beginning of April. The couple said the tabloid media’s intense and unfair scrutiny is one of the reasons for their decision.

A few days before releasing the letter, Harry and Meghan were seen delivering meals to Los Angeles residents in need during the pandemic.