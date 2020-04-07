Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Name New Organization After Son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled the name of their new organization and it pays tribute to their first child, Archie.

The former senior royal couple filed paperwork to secure the name Archewell for their non profit organization, according to reports.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’,” Meghan and Harry shared with Telegraph of the inspiration behind the name. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.”

They add that “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

While they are revealing the name and purpose of the organization, Meghan and Harry are waiting to officially launch, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic…We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Earlier today, Archie‘s birth certificate went viral and fans picked up on a few things.