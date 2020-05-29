Prince Harry praises young volunteers for Sports at Heart in London 

The Duke of Sussex has praised young volunteers working with a charity who are delivering food packages to vulnerable people in London.

Prince Harry, 35, who is currently living in Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in LA, spoke with three volunteers for Street Games, who are volunteering for the Sport at the Heart (SATH) charity.

Sport at the Heart is part of the wider StreetGames network, which was chosen by Meghan Markle, 38, last month to help deliver meals cooked by the Hubb kitchen to vulnerable families across London.

In a clip shared on the StreetGates Twitter page today, Prince Harry praised the volunteers, saying: ‘You guys can speak better than I can, but actually helping people, makes you feel better.’

‘You understand the importance of being outside and using sport and outside activities to stay fit, not just physically fit but mentally fit as well..’

He added: ‘Stay safe. You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you, and for being so kind and compassionate and caring to others.’

Prince Harry went on to joke with one of the volunteers as he asked him if his brother was playing football with him and ‘making him go in goal.’

Sport at the Heart is a Brent-based charity which has been delivering food and essential supplies to the community during the coronavirus crisis.

It has hosted virtual group activities, including family zumba, as well as one-to-one sessions to help young people find a safe space to share concerns about the pandemic.

Prince Harry visited the Roundwood Youth Centre in Brent, where Sports at the Heart operate, two years ago.

The charity is part of the StreetGames network, which has been supported by Prince Harry for several years.

The organisation has close ties to both Prince Harry and Meghan.

It is one of seven that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked wedding guests to donate to on their wedding day.

It comes after Meghan asked the Grenfell supporting women of the Hubb Community Kitchen to start a new service providing meals to families in the capital struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this month, the duchess held a conference call with members of the Hubb to discuss her idea about helping to feed residents in London.

The project was launched with the women batch cooking in their own homes and then delivering 250-300 meals to families three days a week.

Deliveries are handled by StreetGames, one of the charitable organisations the Sussexes nominated ahead of their wedding to receive donations from well-wishers, in lieu of gifts.