Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas reveals how ‘fear’ held her back from joining Royal Family

Prince Harry‘s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has revealed how ‘fear’ held her back from joining the British Royal Family.

The 31-year-old actress said she was scared that she would be dubbed an ‘it girl’ for the rest of her life after being with Harry, but has now forged her own path.

‘The fear of failing, the fear of rejection, the fear of not getting it right, the fear of not being perfect… I think that has limited me in certain situations in my life,’ she told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

Finding her confidence! Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas (pictured) revealed to The Daily Telegraph on Saturday how ‘fear’ held her back from joining the Royal Family

Cressida also shared that following her split from her royal beau, she gained greater clarity of what she really wants in life.

‘And I just think it has definitely given me a stronger sense of purpose and a stronger sense of what I want or don’t want,’ she said.

The blonde stunner has been working hard since the split to prove to everyone she is more than just an ‘It girl.’

‘I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way,’ she said, referring to her new Binge show, White House Farm.

Forging her own path: The stunner has been working hard since the split to prove to everyone she is more than just an ‘It girl.’ She is now starring in a new Binge show called White House Farm

Cressida has been receiving rave reviews for her latest role in the Binge biopic series, White House Farm.

The beauty looks almost unrecognisable playing schizophrenic Sheila Caffell, who was the sister of British mass murderer Jeremy Bamber.

The drama tells the horrific story of the White House Farm killings that shook the quiet village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex in 1985.

Scrutiny: Cressida began dating the Duke of Sussex in 2012 after she was introduced to him by her longterm friend Princess Eugenie. The pair dated for three years before calling it quits late 2014, reportedly as she was unable to handle the intense level of scrutiny

Cressida began dating the Duke of Sussex in 2012 after she was introduced to him by her longterm friend Princess Eugenie.

The pair dated for three years before calling it quits late 2014, reportedly as she was unable to handle the intense level of scrutiny that came public life and was keen to carve out her own career.

Harry would meet Meghan Markle on a blind date two years later, with the couple marrying in May 2018 before welcoming son Archie a year later.

Moving on: Harry would meet Meghan Markle (left) on a blind date two years later, with the couple marrying in May 2018 before welcoming son Archie a year later

Meanwhile, Cressida has also moved on and found happiness – with another Harry.

Cressida announced her engagement to UK real estate broker Harry Wentworth Stanley in August last year.

She told The Daily Telegraph on Saturday that they have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.