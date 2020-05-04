Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary oppose Arhaan Khan because of his comments against Rashami Desai | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most difficult journey for Rashami Desai. Her personal life has been the most talked-about and she has been through a rough patch in the house. It was on Bigg Boss when Arhaan had proposed Rashami and later his truth got exposed. It was revealed that he already had a child from his first marriage. This left everyone in shock and later even more ugly things came forward. Eventually, Rashami Desai decided to break all ties with Arhaan Khan. For the unversed, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan had met through Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. It was during Prince and Yuvika’s wedding that they got closer and fell in love. Recently, there were news that Prince and Yuvika have distanced themselves from Arhaan Khan because of what had been disclosed in the Bigg Boss house. They have broken all ties with him for lying to Rashami Desai. Also Read – Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Kanika Mann, Devoleena Bhattacharjee — Who did the #GendaPhoolChallenge better? — vote now

Now, the two have spoken about the same and confirmed that they are against Arhaan Khan for his comments against Rashami Desai. In an interview with Spotboye, Yuvika Chaudhary spoke about whether Arhaan had called them up and spoken about Rashami. She said, “I don’t think he’s a part of our lives.” Yuvika revealed that he was never close to them. She shared,”He happened to be there at our wedding on an invitation that had gone to him as a colleague. In weddings, don’t we all call several guests? So, it was like that. I don’t know why people think that Arhaan is our friend. Friends are people who’re close to you, Arhaan neither was nor is close to Prince and me. We are going by what we see and read. It is sad whatever Arhaan’s doing to Rashami. The expose on his personal life in BB 13 also came as a shock to us. Wrong is wrong. I cannot respect the wrong. Respect can be given if one commands so.” Also Read – Sidharth Shukla’s fans were just called ‘SidHearts’ on Twitter, and we can’t stop laughing

Also Read – Rashami Desai, Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.