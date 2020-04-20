Prince Philip issues rare statement

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has issued a rare public statement on the coronavirus pandemic from Windsor where he living with the Queen.

The Duke, 98, released the message at the start of World Immunisation week and said he “wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19.”

“On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected.”

media_camera Prince Philip, 98, has spoken out to thank essential workers. Picture: AFP.

media_camera The Queen conducted her weekly audience with the Prime Minister via phone. Picture: AFP

The Duke has been affiliated with more than 750 organisations in his lifetime including in science, healthcare and technology which have helped respond to the outbreak.

They include the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine which has been at the forefront of expert research on the disease. He has also worked with the Institute of Waste Management and Chartered College of Teaching.

The royal family have been heavily involved in the response to the coronavirus crisis, from Prince Charles, 71, who contracted the disease and recovered after spending a week in isolation, to the Queen who broadcast a rare message to the nation for just the fifth time in history. She also cancelled a gun salute that would have marked her 94th birthday on April 21.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also actively worked to support frontline workers and their students in schools.

Meanwhile Megan and Harry, who split from the royal family less than one month ago have been pictured delivering food to healthcare workers in Los Angeles, where they are staying.

The couple also issued a letter to UK tabloids saying they would no longer engage with them in a new media relations policy.

media_camera The Queen and Prince Philip in 2002. Picture: Fiona HANSON / AFP

Originally published as Prince Philip issues rare statement