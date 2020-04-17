Prince William and Kate Middleton team up with Public Health England for new mental health campaign

The Duke of Cambridge admitted today he was ‘quite concerned’ for his father Prince Charles when he tested positive for coronavirus after having mild symptoms – but was optimistic he would recover.

Prince William also revealed he is worried about his grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, although they have both been doing all they can to ensure they are protected and isolated at Windsor Castle.

In a joint interview with his wife Kate on BBC Breakfast today, the Duchess added that it had been ‘challenging’ to home school their Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but they had kept a strict regime.

The couple said it was also important to avoid scaring their children and making it ‘too overwhelming’, but added that home schooling was ‘fun’ and the children – full of ‘stamina’ – had been pitching tents, cooking and baking.

Kate also said the family had been through ‘ups and downs’ during the lockdown ‘like lots of families’ since it was imposed on March 23, but they had stayed in touch with other family members using online video calls.

William also spoke about his concern for his 71-year-old father Charles after he tested positive for coronavirus last month and suffering mild symptoms, having to self-isolate at his Scottish residence of Birkhall.

He said: ‘I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky.’ But he added that he was optimistic Charles would recover.

William said: ‘My father has had many chest infections, colds, and things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him.

‘And actually he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop. And not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and a walk.

‘He’s a mad walker and just loves walking so I think he found it quite difficult. Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks.’

William also said of his father: ‘Actually he was very lucky he had mild symptoms and I got a lot of good reassurance from doctors and friends of mine who said ‘listen, the days he’s on when we found out about it, he’s probably passed the worst of it’.

‘And obviously speaking to him made me feel more reassured that he was OK, but again at that age you do worry a bit more.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talked about the coronavirus pandemic as they appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning

The Queen, 93, has been staying at Windsor Castle, with the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, as a precaution for a number of weeks and the duke said he also has concerns for his grandparents.

William said: ‘And obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents – who are the age they’re at, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.’

Speaking about home schooling the children, Kate added: ‘We don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept going through the holidays. I feel very mean.’

They also told how the family were getting used to contacting each other using video conferencing calls and trying to avoid dropping the computer halfway through.

Kate said: ‘It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old you have to take the phone away.

‘It’s quite hectic for them all to say the right thing at the right time without pressing the wrong buttons. But it’s great and it’s nice to keep in touch with everybody.’

The Duchess of Cambridge today praised the ‘extraordinary job’ NHS staff and other frontline workers are doing

Kate also said that the ‘extraordinary job’ NHS staff and other frontline workers are doing during the coronavirus pandemic will ‘dramatically change’ how we value them in the future.

She said the higher status of doctors, nurses, care home workers and others will be ‘one of the main positives’ to come out of the crisis which has so far resulted in more than 103,000 cases and 13,700 deaths in Britain.

And William offered advice about maintaining good mental health saying ‘staying connected, staying positive and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial’.

When the duchess was asked whether the Covid-19 outbreak would fundamentally change who we are and what we value, she replied: ‘Yes absolutely.

‘I think what we’re seeing now is the NHS and the frontline workers are doing the most extraordinary job and that’s really come to the forefront in the last few weeks.

‘And I think it’s going to dramatically change how we all value and see our frontline workers and I think that is one of the main positives that you can take from this.

Prince William offered advice about maintaining good mental health during the interview with BBC Breakfast today

‘They do an extraordinary job, it goes unrecognised daily and now I think all of us as a nation can really see how hard they work and how vital their work is.’

The Cambridges have provided the narration for a video which will highlight new advice on Public Health England’s (PHE) Every Mind Matters website.

In the video, due to be released on Monday – which is aimed at supporting the country’s mental wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak, the couple will tell the nation ‘we’re in this together’.

Speaking about what can help people cope with the lockdown, William told the BBC: ‘I think again staying connected, staying positive and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial and having just some tips and some ideas as to how to tackle some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances we’re finding ourselves in is really important, just to nudge us through these next few weeks.’

The duke worked as an air ambulance helicopter pilot and has talked in the past about the importance of emergency service workers off-loading their work experiences to preserve good mental health.

On April 8, William and Kate chaired a roundtable call in which they thanked mental health workers for supporting those who are struggling. Those who joined the roundtable included: Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind; Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM; Alison Baum, CEO of Best Beginnings; Dr Charles Winstanley, Chair of Contact Group; Emma Thomas, CEO of Young Minds; Chris Martin, CEO of The Mix; Graham Beech, CEO of Action on Addiction; Victoria Hornby, CEO of Mental Health Innovations; Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be; and Peter Fonagy, CEO of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families

He spoke about similar concerns for NHS staff looking after critically ill Covid-19 patients.

He said: ‘…I think they take away that pain and that sometimes that fear and loneliness that these patients have to go through, they’re the ones who absorb that and take it home to their families.

‘And I think again, I’ve spoken about the attrition and the daily attrition rate of that happening to somebody is not normal and we’re not super human any of us, so to be able to manage those emotions and that feeling is going to take some time after all this is over as well.’

The PHE’s Every Mind Matters platform has launched new advice, focused on looking after people’s mental wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 37, are backing a mental health campaign which will launch to support people during coronavirus pandemic. Pictured, during their visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon

The powerful film, supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, portrays a range of people whose lives have been affected by the pandemic. Pictured, children clapping

It has been updated after new data shows over four in five Britons are worried about the effect that coronavirus is having on their life, with over half saying it was affecting their well-being and nearly half reporting high levels of anxiety.

The NHS’s top tips for maintaining mental wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak Talk about your worries: it is normal to feel worried, scared or helpless about the current situation. Maintain contact with friends and family via phone and video calls to share how you are feeling. Keep a regular routine and set goals: you may need to set a new routine for now. Try writing a plan for your day with the things you can still do at home, like watching a film, reading a book or completing a puzzle. Setting goals and achieving them gives a sense of control and purpose. Maintaining good-quality sleep makes a big difference to how you feel mentally and physically too, so it’s important to get enough (the Every Mind Matters sleep page provides practical advice on how to improve your sleep). Manage your media and information intake: if 24-hour news and constant social media updates are making you worried, try to limit the time you spend watching, reading, or listening to coverage of the outbreak to once or twice a day. Do things you enjoy and try something new: focussing on your favourite hobby, learning something new, or simply taking time to relax indoors should give you some relief from anxious thoughts and feelings and can help boost your mood. Look online for lots of free tutorials and courses. Look after your body: our physical health has a big impact on how we feel. At times like these it can be easy to fall into unhealthy patterns of behaviour that end up making you feel worse. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, drink enough water and exercise regularly. You can leave your house, alone or with members of your household, for one form of exercise a day – like a walk, run or bike ride. But make you keep a safe 2-metre distance from others.

To help get the message out there, William and Kate, both 37, narrated a clip which is set to be broadcast across national TV channels from Monday

The film portrays a range of people whose lives have been affected by the pandemic and aims to reassure people that support is available and encourages everyone to take care of their mental wellbeing.

In the video, the royals can be heard saying: ‘All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious.

‘So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.’

‘Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things.

‘Search Every Mind Matters to get your action plan today. We’re in this together.’

With many feeling worried, anxious or isolated, Every Mind Matters aims to highlight that there are lots of things people can all do to look after their mental wellbeing and help others to prevent these concerns from becoming more serious.

The range of new resources, designed to help manage mental wellbeing during coronavirus, include a tailored COVID-19 Mind Plan, coronavirus-specific content for individuals and their loved ones, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues such as anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

The website signposts people to activities such as mindful breathing exercises, help reframing unhelpful thoughts and muscle relaxation.

Alongside the new coronavirus mental health support, Every Mind Matters encourages people to complete a personal ‘Mind Plan’ – a quick and free interactive tool offering tailored mental well-being advice.

More than 1.9 million ‘Mind Plans’ have been completed since the launch in October.

The NHS-endorsed content has been developed in partnership with clinicians, academics and leading mental health charities and social enterprises – including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Samaritans, Rethink, Mental Health First Aid England.

It offers evidence-based and practical support to the general public, as well as people with specific mental health concerns.

Speaking in the short clip, the royals can be heard saying: ‘So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.’ Pictured, couple holding hands in the short film

Every Mind Matters reveals simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things. Pictured, people exercising in the short film

Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters platform has launched new advice, focused on looking after people’s mental wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic

‘During the coronavirus outbreak, it is natural for many of us to feel worried or anxious,’ said Professor Paul Cosford, Emeritus Medical Director at Public Health England.

‘There are things we can do to help ourselves and others, to prevent these feelings from becoming more serious. Every Mind Matters offers NHS-endorsed guidance on the simple actions we can take to maintain good mental wellbeing.’

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock commented: ‘We have asked people to make unprecedented changes to their day-to-day lives as part of our national effort to respond to this global pandemic.’

‘Staying at home and not seeing friends and loved ones can take its toll and it is completely understandable to feel overwhelmed or anxious.

‘It’s vital that we all look after our mental health in these challenging times, so today we are launching new guidance on the NHS Every Mind Matters website which is tailored to help people deal with this outbreak through practical tips and advice.

‘Whether it’s through exercise, keeping to a routine, or trying something new – there is so much we can do to keep our minds healthy and prevent issues becoming more serious – and I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of this brilliant resource.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (right) on a video call with staff and teachers from Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, which has remained open to teach children of key workers and other vulnerable youngsters, on April 8

Princes George (right), Louis (centre) and Princess Charlotte joining in a national applause for the NHS on March 26

Minister for Mental Health, Nadine Dorries commented: ‘I know how scary a time this must be for many.’

The new campaign advises: ‘For simple steps to look after your mental wellbeing search Every Mind Matters’ (pictured)

‘We are all feeling something over Coronavirus – anxiety, fear of the unknown, or even just frustration at not being in control. It’s easy to forget that this is an unprecedented situation which is both physically and mentally draining.

‘The new guidance that has been launched on the NHS Every Mind Matters website has been adapted, providing top tips for maintaining our mental well-being.

‘We must all remember during these challenging times that while we are practicing social distancing for the physical health of ourselves and others, there is help out there to make sure we are taking care of ourselves mentally.’

Claire Murdoch, National Director for mental health and NHS England and Improvement, added: ‘At a time when as a country we face significant uncertainty which can be worrying and stressful, it has never been more important to keep well and look after our mental health.

‘While we stay indoors to protect our loved ones and save lives, we must also think about ourselves and how we can protect our mental wellbeing which is why I am pleased Every Mind Matters reflects current pressures and am encouraging everyone who needs it to visit the website which includes advice on dealing with stress and anxiety.’