Prince William Sends Out Rare Tweet to Wish This Person Well

Prince William sent out a rare tweet on his account’s official social media.

The tweet was sent for the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, who was sent to the ICU while battling Coronavirus.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince William

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time,” Prince William wrote, signing the tweet with, “W.”

Find out about the Prime Minister’s condition.