Princess Anne insists younger royals should go ‘back to basics’ in Vanity Fair interview

Princess Anne claimed younger royals are guilty of trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’ when it comes to their approach to royal duties.

The Princess Royal, 69, told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that she is a ‘fuddy-duddy’ who puts value in the tried and tested approach to philanthropy, while members of the next generation, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, seem set on seeking out new ways of working.

She said: ”I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?

‘You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, “Oh, you did that?” Or, “You went there?” Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, “Oh let’s do it a new way.”

‘And I’m already at the stage, “Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.”‘

Anne, who turns 70 in May, gave the interview on the same day her son, Peter Phillips, announced his separation from his Canadian-born wife Autumn, but declined to discuss the issue.

She also didn’t address Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit’ announcement, which had been made a week earlier, or Prince Andrew’s decision to step back from his role amid the ongoing scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

However Anne does reflect on the example that has been set for her by her parents, the Queen, 93, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Asked about retirement, she said: ‘I don’t think retirement is quite the same [for me]. Most people would say we’re very lucky not to be in that situation because you wouldn’t want to just stop. It is, to a large extent, the choice of the organizations you’re involved with and whether they feel you’re still relevant.

‘But I think both my father and my mother have, quite rightly, made decisions about, you know, “I can’t spend enough time doing this and we need to find somebody else to do it” because it makes sense. I have to admit they continued being there for a lot longer than I had in mind, but we’ll see.’

Anne also commented on her famously busy schedule, which she keeps tightly packed. Last year she carried out more than 500 engagements.

Admitting it makes life difficult for her aids, she said: ‘I make their lives more difficult in terms of the logistics, I’m afraid, but if I’m going to be in London, I don’t want to be hanging about.

‘I’m fortunate that the program that I make up is a direct result of being asked to do these things. It would be a pity if you didn’t try and do them.’

