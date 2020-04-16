Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Wedding Officially Cancelled Due To Coronavirus





Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially cancelled their May 29 wedding, which was set to take place at St. James’s Palace in London, England.

A source confirmed to People that “the invitations were never actually sent out” over concerns due to Coronavirus. Weddings across the world have been cancelled due to the global pandemic.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Princess Beatrice

The reception had been previously cancelled, but it was unclear if the ceremony would still be happening. Now it appears the entire event will be rescheduled.

Source link