Princess Beatrice is isolating with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sarah Ferguson reveals 

Princess Beatrice is spending lockdown with her fiancé Edo Mapelli Mozzi and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at her £1.5 million country house near Chipping Norton, Sarah Ferguson has revealed.

The Duchess of York, 61, and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 60, have been joined by Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 34, at their home the Royal Lodge in Windsor during the pandemic.

But Fergie has now revealed that Princess Beatrice, 31, and Edo, 37, who were due to get married next week, have not joined the rest of the York family for the quarantine period.

Speaking on the City Island podcast, Fergie explained: ‘Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely…I’m missing my [other] daughter but it’s just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.’

Princess Eugenie and Jack normally live in an apartment at Kensington Palace in London but have now moved in with Prince Andrew and Fergie at their home of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sarah opened up about bonding with Princess Eugenie over the last few months, saying: ‘During this lockdown period I’ve really loved spending more time with Eugenie and Jack.

‘My daughter got married to Jack in, oh goodness, was it last October? No, it was October before, heavens!’

‘And so, of course once she’s gone to get married they live away. So, I haven’t seen her so much and so now it’s been a total joy to spend real quality time with her,’ she said.

‘And, first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it’s fantastic,’ she added.

She later revealed she felt ‘sad’ that Princess Beatrice’s nuptials, which were due to take place next week in St James’ Palace, had been postponed due to the pandemic.

She said: ‘It’s sad for me that Beatrice, she was going to get married next week, but they postponed the wedding.

The couple, who were set to marry next week, are staying with Edo’s mother Nikki Shale at her £1.5 million home in Chipping Norton (pictured, Nikki)

Nikki was married to Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron, before his death at Glastonbury Festival (pictured, Edo with Nikki and David Cameron in 2011 after the memorial service)

‘But I’m missing my other daughter but it’s just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else.’

It had been thought that Beatrice and Edoardo were self-isolating together in her apartment in St James’ Palace in London.

Instead, they are at Edoardo’s mother Nikki’s £1.5million country house near Chipping Norton.

Nikki split with Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi when Edo was young, while her second husband Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and a close friend of former prime minister David Cameron, died of a heart attack at Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

Princess Beatrice and Edo have kept a low profile after postponing their May 29 wedding, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

She used to run a property company and was awarded an MBE by David Cameron as a parting gift following his resignation at Prime Minister in 2016.

While Princess Eugenie and Fergie have been active on social media throughout the pandemic, Princess Beatrice has kept a lower profile.

The royal has shared two video messages with patronages during the lockdown period from what was an unknown location.

Beatrice, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, was set to walk down the aisle in the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in London.

The princess was overjoyed after becoming engaged on a weekend trip to Italy last September, and the couple said they could not wait to be married.

But plans were changed after the Government called on all people in the UK, particularly the over-70s, to avoid all non-essential contact and travel as part of unprecedented peacetime measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

And in April, Boris Johnson put a ban on weddings as the virus raged through the UK public.

Sources confirmed the wedding had been postponed earlier this month, telling People that the invitations were never sent out, due to complications with the virus.