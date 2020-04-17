Princess Beatrice officially cancels wedding due to coronavirus pandemic and more stories from this week

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have canceled their May 29 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Character actor Brian Dennehy died at the age of 81. Britney Spears posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy.” The first trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot debuted online. And Johnny Depp officially joined Instagram and posted a video where he shared his take on the coronavirus pandemic and thanked fans for their support amid his feud with Amber Heard.

