Print & Pack Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Print & Pack, a leader in the sustainable packaging industry, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing a new era of eco-friendly packaging solutions to small businesses and eco-conscious brands across North America.

In an era where environmental consciousness is paramount, the need for sustainable packaging options has never been more urgent. Recognizing this critical market gap, Print & Pack steps forward with solutions that blend eco-friendliness with practicality, answering the call for greener alternatives in the packaging industry.

Founded on the principle that sustainability is essential for the planet’s well-being, Print & Pack is committed to offering a diverse range of tailor-made, sustainable packaging solutions. With its US-based manufacturing facilities, Print & Pack ensures rapid turnaround for custom orders, catering especially to small businesses with minimal order requirements.

Print & Pack’s product lines include cutting-edge technologies such as BDP® for biodegradable packaging, GREENGUARD Gold Certified inks, and #INVISIBLEBAG – a water-soluble and compostable solution. These innovations not only minimize carbon emissions, but also foster a circular, waste-minimizing economy.

Print & Pack’s environmental commitment extends beyond its products. The company is Certified Plastic Neutral by partnering with rePurpose Global to fund the recovery and ethical processing of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses in its packaging. By contributing to the rePurpose Impact Project Saaf Samudra, Print & Pack is enabling access to improved waste management infrastructure in local communities in Goa, India.

Peter Hjemdahl, Co-Founder and Chief Advocacy Officer of rePurpose Global, comments on the partnership: “We’re thrilled to partner with Print & Pack in their commitment to creating environmental impact. This collaboration is a testament to their dedication to sustainability and sets a precedent for others in the industry.”

Print & Pack is more than a packaging company – it represents a movement towards a more sustainable future, one package at a time. For more information about their innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions, visit printandpack.com or contact info@printandpack.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Lau

‪(909) 830-6829

372252@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/print–pack-launches-innovative-sustainable-packaging-solutions-302048897.html

SOURCE Print & Pack

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

