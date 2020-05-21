Prisoner starts his own TikTok cooking show from his jail cell

A convicted murderer has started his own TikTok cooking show while serving time in jail using preserved packs and cans of ingredients and a makeshift grill he created.

Jeron Combs, 31, from Paramount, California, is serving 70 years plus life in prison for first-degree murder and attempted murder and has been locked up behind bars since he was 18-years-old.

He films himself cooking up elaborate meals while inside his prison cell and shares the step-by-step clips on his TikTok account @blockboyjmomey – which now has 1.3million likes.

Jeron makes his dishes from scratch using just pre-packaged food items and a DIY grilling device – created with a hot plate from a broken oven placed underneath his metal bed.

Jeron Combs, 31, from Paramount, California, has gone viral on TikTok for cooking fancy meals in prison – where he is serving 70 years plus life for first-degree murder and attempted murder

He has grilled burritos and has even made layer cakes complete with icing and sprinkles – with fans saying ‘he could be a chef’.

According to Jeron, he started making his own meals as an alternative to the food on offer in the prison, with the inmate explaining that he believed anything he would be able to whip up must be better than the dishes being served to him.

He said: ‘I decided to cook because it’s better than what they feed us. We get food packages from the canteen, so we can order packaged food in.

‘I broke a hot pot down and took the plate out of it and sanded my bunk down to the metal to cook from it.

‘I cook Burritos, tacos, quesadillas, rice bowls, stir fry, burgers, tostadas and bacon, but burritos are my favorite because I been cooking them for so long.

The inmate, who was imprisoned at the age of 18, films himself cooking inside his prison cell and shares step-by-step clips on TikTok (@blockboyjmomey) – where he has 1.3million likes

Jeron makes his dishes from scratch using just pre-packaged food items (pictured) and a DIY grilling device – created with a hot plate from a broken oven placed underneath his metal bed

‘I make food for my cellmate and some friends at times for special occasions. I have a passion for cooking. I have been in jail since 18 and this is where I learned all my cooking from.

He added: ‘I make the best of all the ingredients that I have, and if I don’t have what I need I just get it from a friend, and we compile all our food together and make it work.

‘At first I decided to post the video on TikTok for fun, but I never thought the whole world would see it.’

Through his cooking channel on TikTok, Jeron hopes people can see what life really is like in prison and that it is not truly what has been portrayed in the media and TV shows.

The inmate (pictured while eating and cooking) has grilled burritos and has even made layer cakes complete with icing and sprinkles – with fans saying ‘he could be a chef’

Through his cooking channel on TikTok, Jeron hopes people can see what life really is like in prison. Pictured: One of the inmate’s dishes

Reaction: Jeron’s videos have gained millions of views, with users left in shock at the man’s ability to make varied meals despite the limited equipment and ingredients

He explained: ‘I don’t want people to look down on us because of the mistakes we made and see that jail is a different place for some people.

‘Some people think that it’s all about violence and what they hear or see on TV, but it’s so much more to what people don’t see. I want to be able to enlighten them on what’s going on behind these walls.’

Jeron’s videos have gained millions of views, with users left in shock at the man’s ability to make varied meals despite the limited equipment and ingredients.

One impressed follower said: ‘That grilling spot is clean too! You’ll takes care of your stuff. Respect.’

Another added: ‘You could be a chef. Your ability to adapt is inspiring,’ while a third wrote: ‘Can’t wait to see what you guys cook next! Honestly this helps me when I’m feeling down.’