Priya Prakash Varrier goes off Instagram — deets inside | Bollywood Life

Trolls can get to the best of us. I mean, let’s admit it: At some point or another in life, you have lost your cool online at some for of trolling or another, regardless how active you’re on social media or not. And the latest victim to have fallen prey to their cowardly tactics appears to be Priya Prakash Varrier. The girl, who had become an overnight internet sensation and captured the hearts of the nation with a solitary wink, has deactivated her Instagram account for reasons that are yet unknown, but many sources suspect that trills have pushed her to take this drastic step. Also Read – Priya Prakash Varrier was almost kissed by a cinematographer, but was left disappointed – watch video

Speculation is rife that burgeoning trolling activity on her Instagram account is the likely reason for her going off the social as she needed a break from it all. Apparently, this has left her 7 million followers on Instagram highly disappointed as they keenly await for each little update from Priya Prakash Varrier, and are hoping that she soon reactivates her account. Most of the starlet’s followers were accumulated post the song release from her Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love, in which her wink went viral in no time and had turned her into a household name. Also Read – Wink Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier bags her second project in Bollywood – deets here

However, this has in no way slowed down Priya Prakash Varrier’s TikTok activity, who had made her debut on the video-streaming service just last week, and has been incessantly uploading content on the app ever since, offering her fans an alternate recourse. She’ll soon be making her Bollywood debut in Sridevi Bungalow alongside Arbaaz Khan, Aseem Ali Khan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Lamba and Sandeep Bharadwaj. She has also bagged a Kannada film, Vishnu Priya, costarring, Shreyas Manju in the lead role. Also Read – Priya Prakash Varrier hints at being in a relationship with her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.