Priya Runchal Shares An Unseen Family Photo With John Abraham From A Wedding

When it comes to low key couples in B-town, actor John Abraham and his investment banker wife, Priya Runchal definitely top the list. The couple tied the knot in 2014 in a hush-hush ceremony. It is no secret that Priya is a private person and it’s seldom that the couple gets all cheesy and mushy on social media. Well, one such instance took place quite recently when wifey Priya took to her Instagram and blessed our Insta feed with an unseen picture with her hubby.

Priya shared a few pictures where she is seen posing with John and a few relatives at a wedding. As she rarely posts on social media, people were excited to see her and John.

Have a look at the picture here!

In an interview with Mid Day, John stated that Priya likes to stay away from the media glare, and he liked that about her. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from a business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he said.

In fact, when the Satyamev Jayate actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Priya in 2014, the media couldn’t get a whiff of the hush wedding. He broke the news of his marriage when he wished his fans and loved ones on New Year and signed off as “John and Priya Abraham”.

Here’s the tweet:

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 2, 2014

On the professional front, John Abraham will be next seen on the silver screen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga.