Priyank Sharma dances as girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla sings, watch adorable video

Weeks after coming out in the open with her relationship, Benafsha Soonawalla gave fans a glimpse into what her quarantine with boyfriend Priyank Sharma looks like. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing Justin Bieber’s Confirmation, while he dances. She captioned it simply with a heart emoji.

Fans showered love on the adorable video. “Perfect. What’s better than you singing and your partner dancing on that song,” one user wrote. “We are getting cute contents of them finally,” another commented. “It’s a hidden talent that you have,” another wrote.

Priyank and Benafsha, who participated in Bigg Boss 11 together, grew close on the popular reality show. Though they have been dating for two and a half years now, it was only last month that they announced their relationship on social media.

Earlier, in an interview, Priyank said that he was introduced to Benafsha by mutual friends. “We became good friends and I got to know her better during Bigg Boss. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle,” he said.

Benafsha was said to be in a relationship with Varun Sood when she fell in love with Priyank. Priyank, meanwhile, was supposedly dating Divya Agarwal.

Divya even entered Bigg Boss 11 and broke up with Priyank on national television after seeing his closeness with Benafsha. Varun, too, blamed Priyank for his break-up with Benafsha.

