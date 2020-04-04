Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother, Madhu Chopra, reveals why the actress’ father did NOT approve of her western outfits | Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was extremely close to her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, who lost the battle to cancer, a few years ago. The actress recently spoke about her relationship with her father and also recalled how he used to not approve of her western outfits and tight-fitting clothes. To elaborate more on this topic, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother, Madhu Chopra, recently spoke to an entertainment portal and reveal why her husband used to not allow Priyanka to wear western clothes. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to THESE global charities; say, ‘No amount is too small’

In an interview with Spotboye, she said, "You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn't approve of the glamorous western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were in Rai Barelli then." However, her mother mentioned that after the actress returned, she started wearing Indian clothes as well. "And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl," she said.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had told Tatler Magazine as to how her father was confused to see her as an almost woman after she returned to Indian. "I'd left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks," the actress had said.

For the unversed, Priyanka had recently mentioned that she had big clash of ego with her late father. However, she also revealed that she was best friends with him. Recalling his words, the actress quoted him saying, “No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won’t judge you, I will be always be in your corner. I’ll always be on your team.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Next up, she will be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

