Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals Nick Jonas gets excited about THIS thing over dinner | Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Jonas married the love of her life, Nick Jonas, in 2018 and they have been going strong ever since. The actress is head over heels in love with the American singer and their Instagram posts speak a lot about the same. Recently, in an interview with Tatler magazine, Priyanka got candid about married life with Nick and also revealed that the singer likes to talk about her work and business on the dinner table. The actress added that she loves that the fact that they so focused when it comes to their careers. Also Read – Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother, Madhu Chopra, reveals why the actress’ father did NOT approve of her western outfits

“But it’s something my husband loves about me. He gets really excited when I come in with the business to talk about over dinner. Hove that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas told the magazine. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to THESE global charities; say, ‘No amount is too small’

The actress also got candid about how Nick proposed to her in Crete in July. “One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of,” she revealed. She further added: “Then we met every day. I couldn’t stop spending time with him. It all just felt right. Everything about him felt right. And when he proposed, it felt the most right it’s ever felt for me.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra Jonas works out with hubby Nick Jonas amid the lockdown

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film, however, bombed at the box office. It was based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who died due to pulmonary fibrosis at a young age. Up next, she will be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

