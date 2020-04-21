Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to her beautiful hair: ‘Muy mom taught me, and her mom taught her’. Watch

Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy supporting various causes to do her bit amid coronavirus outbreak, has finally shared a glimpse of her selfcare regime. The actor posted a video where she can be seen preparing a hair mask.

Sharing the DIY video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.”

In the video, Priyanka talks about how the mask works wonders for people with dry scalp or dandruff and hydrates. She can be seen mixing all the ingredients and even quips, “I am very hungry.”

Priyanka recently participated in a virtual concert One World: Together At Home, along with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Lady Gaga, Elton John and others. She lauded the World Health Organisation, Global Citizen and musician Lady Gaga for the success of the concert and for being able to raise $127 million for Covid-19 relief.

The actor took to Instagram to post a video of her appearance and some of the other performances that she liked. Unlike many others who joined the musical event, Priyanka spoke about the coronavirus and its impact. She highlighted the problems being faced by the people in refugee camps across the globe and how containing the spread of the highly contagious virus is even more challenging in such areas.

She had said during the concert, “So, there is no question the impact Covid-19 has had across the globe. It has been unimaginable for all of us. There are 17 million people displaced in camps and shelters around the world including facilities here in the US, that impact is particularly devastating.”

