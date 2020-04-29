Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Romantic Thing Nick Jonas Is Teaching Her While In Isolation

Priyanka Chopra revealed what she and husband Nick Jonas have been doing during their time in quarantine in a new interview and it involves them partaking in some incredible activities together.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, is learning a lot from her husband Nick Jonas, 27, while they spend romantic time in quarantine together and one of the main things he’s teaching her is music. The actress revealed that the singer has been showing her how to play piano and referred to him as her “in-house piano teacher.” “I’ve also started the piano—I make my husband teach me,” she told Vogue magazine. “I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.”

In addition to giving piano lessons, Priyanka admitted that Nick has been her in-house physical trainer and writing partner. She’s also keeping busy by dancing. “I’ve taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!” she exclaimed.

Although the lovebirds have been making the most of their time at home together, a negative setback from the coronavirus was that they had to cut their recent vacation to Mumbai short in order to get back to America. One of the reasons they didn’t want to waste time is because Nick is a type 1 diabetic and is considered immunocompromised. It turns out, though, that what’s happened has helped remind Priyanka that being safe is the most important thing. “Being in this quarantine has made me realize that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important,” she said.

Before her latest interview, Priyanka appeared with her hubby in an Instagram video he posted to his page. “I know it’s an unsure time for all of us but I hope you’re doing OK,” Nick said to his fans about the coronavirus and being in quarantine in the Mar. 20 video. “We’re sending you positive vibes. Let’s just take care of each other, and I hope everyone is safe out there just lots of love.”