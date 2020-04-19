Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan come together for One World special with Lady Gaga, Beyonce. Watch

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish,The Rolling Stones and Beyonce kicked off a global special of music, comedy and personal stories in what Gaga called a “love letter” to front line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The two-hour One World:Together at Home, broadcast across multiple television channels all around the world, featured some of the biggest names of pop culture, with contributions, filmed from their homes.

Shah Rukh talked about the coronavirus situation in India. He said how with a population of over a billion people, India is bound to suffer a negative impact due to Covid-19. Shah Rukh added how he is working with a team to provide PPE kits and quarantine centres to health workers. “Stay strong. I love you,” he ended his message.

Priyanka, meanwhile, talked about the challenges faced by refugee camps all around the world. “I have witnessed first hand the overcrowded and unliveable conditions in refugee camps,” Priyanka says in her video. She said the camps need healthcare, clean water and sanitation to stand through the pandemic.

Gaga sang a few songs for her fans and delivered a message of hope. “I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard,” Gaga said. “This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that’s occurring right now,” she added.

Beyonce did not perform but sent a video message in which she noted the disproportionately high death rates in the black American community due to Covid-19. “This virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in America,” she said, urging viewers to protect themselves.

Hosted by three of the biggest late night television show hosts in the United States – Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon – the special paid tribute to teachers and healthcare, grocery, delivery, postal and other workers. “We aren’t asking for money tonight,” said Colbert.

Stevie Wonder, in a tribute to Bill Withers who died two weeks ago, played “Lean on Me,” while McCartney, recalling that his mother was a nurse and midwife, sang Lady Madonna. “You know the coronavirus is trouble when a Beatle gets involved,” quipped Kimmel.

The event, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen, was the biggest celebrity effort so far to mark the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 150,000 people worldwide.

(With inputs from Reuters)

