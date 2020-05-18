Priyanka Chopra’s latest pic with her niece Sky Krishna donning flower hat is just too cute | Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is doing all that she can to keep herself positive in these grim times. She recently uploaded two pics with her niece Sky Krishna and they are just too cute. In the first sunkissed pic, she is seen donning a hat and shades. “Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip… it’s a good day,” she captioned the image. Also Read – Arjan Bajwa opens up about Fashion 2 with Priyanka Chopra: ‘Madhur is taking his own time to think of a story’ [Exclusive]

In the other pic she posted on her insta stories, the actress is seen holding her niece, Sky Krishna, in her arms. If the pics don't make you smile, we don't know what will.

A few days ago, Priyanka stepped out of her home after two months under self-quarantine with her husband, Nick Jonas. The two were practicing self-isolation at their home in Los Angeles, USA. After two entire months of strictly avoiding contact as much as they could with the outside world, they ventured outside their house as things are slowly returning to normal. Sharing a pic on instagram, she wrote, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan”.

The Sky Is Pink actress has been doing her bit by contributing to charities and taking initiatives for the society. Recently, she had announced a donation to women who are doing their bit in these trying times. Releasing a statement, Priyanka had said, “We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise.”

Despite being in California, Priyanka has been actively participating in the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Isn’t that really commendable?

