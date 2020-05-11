Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas’ mom Denise dance hilariously in his Mother’s Day flashback. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas not just wished their respective mothers but their mother-in-laws as well on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Nick shared a throwback video of mom Denise Jonas and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra having fun while candidly grooving with skeletons fashioned out of wires during an outing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nick wrote, “Flashback on this Mother’s Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother in law @chopramm2001 getting their groove on. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love.”

He also shared two pictures from his Jodhpur wedding to Priyanka, one of which showed his mom walking him down the aisle. The other picture was of Denise and Madhu posing together for the camera during Nick and Priyanka’s Christian wedding ceremony. He captioned the post, “So grateful to have such an incredible mother and now mother in law. #happymothersday.”

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared a montage of her childhood pictures and many other throwback photos with her mom, mother-in-law and other women she considers mother figures in her life, along with a message. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhuchopra @DeniseJonas,” she wrote in the caption.

She could be heard saying in the video, “To whoever raised you, loved you, taught you right and wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after a heartbreak, sat in the front row of your school play, today is for them. Mother’s Day is a lot more touching this year than before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close.”

She went on to add, “Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day.”

