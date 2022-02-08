PRM Marketing Services announces completion of transition to focus and accelerate B2B2C CRM, PRM, Loyalty and Rewards business globally

SINGAPORE, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PRM Marketing Services (PRMMS) (https://www.prmms.com), a leading B2B2C technology-enabled, data-driven Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Incentives and Rewards company in Asia Pacific today announced completion of transition of its business operation to solely focus on Customer and Channel Partner marketing across APAC, EMEA and USA.

The transition marks a major milestone for PRMMS in accelerating its Loyalty and Relationship Marketing business independently which has been growing for two decades across APAC markets. PRMMS is led by JB Ray, CEO, who has been spearheading its CRM and PRM business since 2003. He has been a key strategist and architect to transform PRMMS business to its current state.

“Formation of PRMMS is a strategic move guided by innovation, growth and our ambition to be the disruptor in CRM, PRM and Incentives and Rewards category. We envision the future is about ecosystem led b2b2c solutions and we are not stopping until we help transform and enable the industry to be efficient and effective in managing customers and channel partners,” said JB Ray.

PRMMS also confirms several key management updates. Carolin Chan, who has been with the organization over 15 years will lead as VP, Strategy and Marketing and will spearhead the strategic global business expansion. “I am excited about PRMMS evolution and impacts we can bring to markets. I will be focusing to further enhance our capabilities, help our global clients expand to APAC and EMEA markets and strengthen our marketing activities, consistent with our business strategies,” said Carolin.

Binesh George who has been leading PRMMS technology division for past 15 years, will function as CTO and lead development and innovation of next generation B2B2C ecosystem solutions. “Technology has been our key enabler and I am looking forward to further accelerate productization and transformation process of our solutions ensuring security, compliance and scalability needs of our clients,” said Binesh.

“The new organization structure together with our strategic direction will allow us to develop innovative solutions and redefine how CRM, PRM and Incentives and Rewards will operate in the future in ecosystem led environments and bring strategic benefits to clients, partners and customers,” said JB Ray.

About PRM Marketing Services

PRM Marketing Services (“PRMMS”) is a leading Marketing Technology company providing CRM, PRM and Incentives and Rewards solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and various other enterprise clients across APAC and global markets. PRMMS has served clients across Automotive, Agriculture, FMCG, Manufacturing, Oil & Lubricants, Retail and Technology sectors. PRMMS won Loyalty and Engagement Awards 2020 and 2021 consecutively in “Relationship Marketing Agency of the Year” category. With over fifty awards under its belt across Strategy, Technology and B2B and B2C categories, PRMMS provides end-to-end Loyalty and Relationship marketing program to its clients across APAC and global markets.

In the past fifteen years, PRMMS has helped b2b enterprise clients across markets launching and managing over one hundred CRM, PRM and Incentives and Rewards programs. Singapore headquartered, PRMMS has established a partner network across fifteen markets serving APAC and global clients.

