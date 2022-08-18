Pro AV Market to record USD 90.51 Bn growth — Driven by increased use of digital signage
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Pro AV Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025” report by Technavio predicts the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 90.51 billion between 2020 and 2025. In 2021, the market witnessed a YOY growth of 6.57% and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The report will aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis which includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Understand the scope of this full report by Downloading a Sample PDF Here
Technavio categorizes the global pro AV market as a part of the global consumer electronics market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global consumer electronics market, covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing and marketing consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products.
The global pro AV market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors. These vendors are focused on launching new products and incorporating M&A strategies to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Solutionz Inc announced the acquisition of Total Video Products. Technavio identifies AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc. as major market participants.
Although the increased use of digital signage, rise in popularity of e-learning, and advances in technology will offer immense growth opportunities, increased emphasis on one-on-one learning, high cost and challenge of quantifying ROI, and low replacement cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The pro AV Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Products
- Services
The products segment generated significant revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment is driven by the proliferation of retail stores and the increasing number of multinational corporations worldwide.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
41% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increasing investments in digitalizing the educational sector by regional governments. Also, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pro AV Market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Pro AV Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request a Sample PDF Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pro AV market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors
|
Pro AV Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 90.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Japan, Canada, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AVI Systems, AVI-SPL LLC, CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., New Era Technology, Solutionz Inc, Telerent Leasing Corp., and Vistacom Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Products – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVI-SPL LLC
- CCS Presentation Systems
- Diversified
- Ford Audio-Video LLC
- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- New Era Technology
- Solutionz Inc
- Telerent Leasing Corp.
- Vistacom Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
