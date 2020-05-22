Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Disrupt Hong Kong LegCo Meeting Amid Security Law Controversy

Pro-democracy lawmakers were removed from a house committee meeting at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Friday, May 22, as they protested against a proposed new security law they describe as the “end of Hong Kong”. The house committee meeting was chaired by Starry Lee, of the pro-Beijing DAB. Hong Kong Free Press reported that Democratic Party chair Wu Chi-wai, People Power’s Ray Chan, and Chu Hoi Dick were among those removed. The new security laws could see central Chinese intelligence agencies set up in Hong Kong, according to Reuters, with opponents fearing its implementation could pose a risk to their rights and freedom. Credit: Hong Kong Legislative Council via Storyful
