PRO-TEK VAULTS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF PROTECTING FILM & DIGITAL CONTENT HISTORY

BURBANK, Calif. and THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Founded in 1994 by Eastman Kodak, PRO-TEK Vaults, an industry leader in film preservation, media curation, digital media services, and archival solutions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary today. The company is also marking a few important milestones this year. As of this month, one million film reels are now housed in its five custom-built frozen and cold vaults, over 8 million media assets are housed in four acclimatized warehouses in Burbank and Thousand Oaks, and PRO-TEK’s experienced restoration and preservation experts have inspected and physically restored over 2,500 films.

“A multitude of film and digital formats have been created over the past 30 years and PRO-TEK has been there to support our customers’ growing needs,” said Doug Sylvester, CEO. “In addition to our expertise in preservation and archival services, our collaboration with customers to supplement their own sophisticated internal archival programs has contributed to our long-lasting relationships.”

PRO-TEK has been involved with many high-profile projects over the years, including recently partnering with Universal Music Group to catalog its vast collection of film and video assets. Through this process, high-profile archive content was remastered and re-released for new commercial opportunities.

“By working with PRO-TEK on cataloging and archiving our film collection, we discovered some never-before-seen concert footage from Guns N’ Roses which was released for the first time in 2022,” said Jason Zito, Director, Archives & Asset Management, Universal Music Group. “We also worked with them to restore classic music videos from Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries and more. It’s been an incredibly beneficial partnership to not only make these videos available for new commercial opportunities, but to preserve and restore them for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.”

“No audio or video content lasts forever without being properly stored—even digital formats are subject to degradation over time. Our long history of protecting and preserving these valuable assets has made us a trusted partner to every major studio as well as broadcast and cable TV networks, music companies, streaming services, independent studios and production companies, government and corporate partners, libraries and museums, and educational institutions,” said Tim Knapp, COO.

Last fall, PRO-TEK announced it had doubled its storage and services capacity with the addition of a new 60,000 square foot facility in Thousand Oaks, CA and significant investment in its services capacity. The Burbank and Thousand Oaks facilities operate on a fully integrated and managed network for efficient data migration.

“We are committed to continuing our investment in Digital Media Services, building and maintaining customized facilities, and growing our passionate team of preservation experts,” continued Doug Sylvester.

