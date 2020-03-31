Problems in F.B.I. Wiretap Applications Go Beyond Trump Aide Surveillance, Review Finds

WASHINGTON — An inspector general uncovered pervasive problems in the F.B.I.’s preparation of wiretap applications, according to a memo released Tuesday about an audit that grew out of a damning report last year about errors and omissions in applications to target a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

The follow-up audit of unrelated cases by the Justice Department’s independent watchdog, Michael E. Horowitz, revealed a broader pattern of sloppiness by the F.B.I. in seeking permission to use powerful tools to eavesdrop on American soil in national-security cases. It comes at a time when Congress is debating new limits on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.

But the findings of systemic failures also help the F.B.I. politically because they undercut the narrative fostered by President Trump and his supporters that the bureau’s botching of applications to surveil his campaign adviser, Carter Page, shows that the broader Russia investigation was a conspiracy motivated by political bias.

Mr. Horowitz’s investigators reviewed so-called Woods files, where the F.B.I. is supposed to catalog supporting documentation for factual claim sin a FISA application, in a random sample of 29 requests to wiretap someone as part of a terrorism or espionage investigation under FISA. They found problems with all 29.