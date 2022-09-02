Prodigy Kids BootCamp: Where 4-yr-Olds Build Robotics, Pitch Tech Ideas

Technology, they say, is the future however; the paucity of well detailed plans by the government and the people to grow this plan on the future generation child is what has been lacking.

Since year 2020, Prodigy Kids Innovation Hub, a technology Hub in Enugu has been working tirelessly with civil organisations, private sectors and parents to build technology for children from ages 4 to 16.

The kids during a website design class

The Hub has trained 350 children in Ogun state and over 500 in Enugu state. They also conduct ‘Rurals Code Project’ that enables the team to take technology education to rural communities for free with the help of donors (private and public donors).

Children enrol at the Prodigy Kids Innovation Hub or their partner institute for weekend and summer classes to learn Scratch programming, Robotics, Animation, game development, graphics and web designs.

Tech idea pitch session

At the recently concluded Bootcamp, it was totally a remarkable three weeks with the prodigy kids.

Presentation of certificate

There’s a lot of power when you pull a team of tech inclined kids together. The Spectacular event ended with children pitching the Tech business ideas they built to the crowd.

“We reached and surpassed our learning goals for the kids and we’re delighted!!!!”, says Miss Promise Boniface, the CEO of Prodigy Kids Innovation Hub. “Students learnt web development using html and CSS and then with WordPress, Others learnt robotics using Arduino, few learnt Graphics design and the rest learnt game development. Just watching our kids get comfortable with the creative side to technology is an indescribable feeling. We are inspiring the next generation of tech future leaders out of Africa. One child at a time.

“It has been as much a learning experience for us, as it has been for you. The children were broken into teams for their presentations. Groups like Team Alfa, team Beta, team Sigma and team Omega build incredible solutions including an e-commerce platform, a proximity sensor, kids android game among others. We believe that our program if supported by the government will yield a huge fruit and drive more impact than it has already done”.

The kids celebrating at the end of the bootcamp

Your kids too can be the difference. Join Prodigy Kids Innovation today