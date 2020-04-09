Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative after coronavirus diagnosis: report

Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, is responding to treatment. According to a report in The Times of India, she has now tested negative and is awaiting the results of a second test, before she can be discharged from the hospital.

“Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home,” a source close to the family told the newspaper.

After Shaza, her elder sister and actor Zoa Morani tested positive for the coronavirus. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Both sisters have a travel history. While Shaza returned from Sri Lanka last month, Zoa travelled to Rajasthan. Shortly after, they developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Karim has also tested positive for the virus. However, his wife Zara Morani is in the clear.

On Wednesday, Zoa shared an update on Instagram, of her experience and the steps that she has been taking after her diagnosis. “My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon,” she wrote.

Zoa’s caption read, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Drs , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team …Feeling so safe in his hands …”

