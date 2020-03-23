Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s Shares a Strong Message After Niece Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Ritesh Sidhwani

While the whole world is battling the Coronavirus pandemic, tittle-tattle around the deadly disease is spreading like a wildfire. WhatsApp forwards, Facebook posts are not only rolling out misinformation, but they are also condemning people who develop symptoms of the disease. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s niece fell prey to such forwarded messages.

The producer who has gone on to produce movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully boy, and many more, took to his Instagram to share his statement. Sidhwani damned all those people who are spreading rumours about his niece testing positive for Coronavirus, who returned from London on March 18.

What He Said

Have been absolutely disgusted with forwards about my niece back from London, having tested positive in #CoronaVirus test! Bad news for #WhatsappMedicalCentre but a very good news for our family indeed that her reports are negative & I trust @mybmc reports a lot more! 🙏

As they say, the existence of technology has made our lives easier when it comes to staying in touch with our loved ones, it can also be used in ways that are unpleasant especially during sensitive times like these. While spreading of rumours and misinformation around Covid-19 is extensive on WhatsApp, our B-town favourites are doing their best to create awareness and positivity on social media.