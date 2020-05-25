Product Review: Paula’s Choice Purely Natural Refreshing Toner • This was my se…

Product Review: Paula’s Choice Purely Natural Refreshing Toner 🌱

This was my second product I ever tried from Paula’s Choice and it did not disappoint! I was scared to try this at first just because I have been sticking to the same toners for so long, but when I finally tested it out on my hand I fell in love with the texture. This product has a very viscous texture similar to the Klairs Supple Preparation Toner which I also love! The toner does have a slight scent but not from fragrance, but from the sweet almond oil that this product contains which helps with moisturizing the skin. I use two layers of this toner on my skin and it leaves my skin feeling plump, hydrated, and refreshed! This has taken over as my normal cleanser for the past two weeks! This will be a product that I repurchase right when I start to run out 🌱

I tried a little bit of a different style of pictures! I’ve been trying to play around with some photography in my free time! Let me know how you like this 🌱

