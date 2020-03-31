Products I Use at Night On my Face – Dallas Wardrobe // Fashion & Lifestyle Blog // Dallas

vitamin c serum pad // pm therapy moisturizer // eye cream

My nighttime routine got a little out of hand so I decided to simplify it. By simplify I mean I literally use these three products every single night and I’ve never been happier with my skin.

Not only has my melasma lightened significantly but my skin is also more hydrated and I my under eye circles have disappeared!

So the short version of my nighttime routine is post cleansing my face (I alternate between this face wash and this face wash) I wipe my face with these Vitamin C Serum pads. Guys, I SWEAR by them. They have truly changed my face. Post serum pads I use this facial moisturizer (I use the AM version in the mornings) followed by this eye cream under my eyes!

I am sure there are other things that should be involved in my night time routine but this is what is working for me right now! xx

