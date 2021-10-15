Prof Adesina Sodiya, NCS president, canvasses support for NACOS members

​Professor Adesina Sodiya, president, Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has canvassed supports for IT students from both the government and the private sector.

He made the call on Tuesday at an Innovation, Research, and Software summit organised by the Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS) in Abuja.

TechEconomy.ng can report that Prof. Sodiya championed the course for the change of name for National Association of Computer Science Students (NACOSS) to Nigeria Association of Computing Students, to accommodate students in related computing fields.

In his address, Prof. Sodiya emphasised how NCS has been championing IT development in the country for the past four decades.

He further reiterated NCS’ commitment to promoting rapid national growth by providing necessary technical and professional supports to technology providers.

The NCS President also promised continued support and promotion of technological development and information Technology business for sustainable development of the nation.

Sodiya also used the medium to invite all IT practitioners to come under the umbrella of NCS.

“Membership of NCS is open to all IT practitioners, Prof. Sodiya said.

He called on the practitioners in Fintech, Data Science, Artificial intelligence, Blochchain, Cybersecurity, etc to the fold of “good and dedicated professionals in Nigeria Computer Society”.

The National Innovation and Software Summit is an annual event that bring students from all areas of Information communication and Technology (ICT) such as Computer Sciences, Computer Engineering, Electrical / Electronic Engineering, Information Technology, Information Systems, Cyber Security, Software Engineering and al IT related disciplines from all Institutions in Nigeria and across West Africa.

It is a platform for the students to develop and empower themselves with global Software knowledge as strategic instrument for facilitating and building skilled capacities for self-reliance, wealth creation and national security – applying global Information, Communications Technology Best Practices.

