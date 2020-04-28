Progressive Democrats Call For Essential Worker Protections In Next Stimulus

Democrats are making a push for hazard pay and new safety protections for workers in the next coronavirus stimulus package to be taken up by Congress.

Lawmakers sent a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders in the House and Senate on Monday night asking that the elements of an “essential workers bill of rights” be included in the next stimulus phase. The measures include premium pay for front-line workers, funding for child care and additional protections for workplace safety whistleblowers, among other asks.

“The next coronavirus relief package to pass Congress must include an Essential Workers Bill of Rights containing a comprehensive set of policies to protect frontline workers during this public health emergency,” the lawmakers wrote.

The wish list from Democrats was put together by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), and co-signed by eight other senators and 47 other members of the House, most of them members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Congress has so far passed three relief packages, along with a fourth interim deal aimed at replenishing a program run by the Small Business Administration. The total funds amount to nearly $2.8 trillion, with more to come as lawmakers debate additional spending to address a historic economic downturn.

Democrats say the essential worker proposal would protect essential employees working through the pandemic, like nurses, grocery clerks, bus drivers, postal workers and warehouse workers, as they face the hazards posed by COVID-19. The plan would guarantee additional pay and force employers to provide workers with the personal protective equipment many have been lacking.

The plan would also require the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue enforceable safety standards for the pandemic ― a move the Trump administration has resisted ― and attach more strings to stimulus funds. For instance, companies accepting federal money would have to remain neutral in union organizing drives.

Most of the Democratic demands would face an almost certain death in the GOP-controlled Senate, particularly those that would create permanent mandates for sick and family leave. Some elements could find their way into the next stimulus deal, but it depends on where Democrats, and especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), choose to put their leverage.