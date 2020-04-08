Progressive Groups Demand Changes From Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders’ Withdrawal

Eight youth-heavy progressive groups challenged former Vice President Joe Biden to adopt a host of left-leaning policy stances in order to earn the support of the young voters who overwhelmingly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The organizations ― including Justice Democrats, which backs primary challenges against moderate Democratic incumbents, and the youth-focused NextGen America, which is funded by liberal billionaire Tom Steyer ― laid out their demands in an open letter to Biden shortly after Sanders withdrew from the Democratic primary on Wednesday.

Together, the groups promise to spend more than $100 million helping turn out young voters in the coming general election, but they warn that those funds will be less effective if Biden does not accommodate young voters’ policy preferences.

“Messaging around a ‘return to normalcy’ does not and has not earned the support and trust of voters from our generation,” write the progressives groups, which also include the gun safety-focused March for Our Lives Action Fund, the IfNotNow Movement to end the Israeli occupation, the Sunrise Movement for climate action, the immigrant rights group United We Dream Action, Student Action and Alliance for Youth Action. “For so many young people, going back to the way things were ‘before Trump’ isn’t a motivating enough reason to cast a ballot in November.”

“We are uniquely suited to help mobilize our communities, but we need help ensuring our efforts will be backed-up by a campaign that speaks to our generation,” the groups added.

The likelihood that Biden adopts the groups’ ambitious demands varies greatly from one proposal to the next.

The assembled groups ― some of which, like Justice Democrats, are run by younger adults, but do not explicitly target or mobilize young people ― want Biden to sign on to “Medicare for All,” empower the federal government to manufacture generic drugs, back tuition-free public college, get behind a wealth tax, fight to enact a $10 trillion green infrastructure bill capable of making the country’s energy use 100% renewable by 2030, endorse rolling back decades of tougher immigration enforcement, work to halve the country’s incarcerated population, set a goal of halving all national deaths by gun violence, require congressional authorization for any war, as well support the abolition of the filibuster and the expansion of the Supreme Court.