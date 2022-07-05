Progressive Planet Announces Update on Regenerative Fertilizer and Soil Amendment Production

KAMLOOPS, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ – Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (“PLAN”, “Progressive Planet” or the “Company“), a disruptive innovator for cement and agricultural tech, announces expansion into custom-blended regenerative fertilizers and soil amendments using new specialty-blending equipment.

PLAN has performed seasonal, single-ingredient toll-processing of regenerative fertilizer powders since August 2020 at its pilot plant. The pilot plant has now been fully disassembled with all industrial-sized equipment moved to Kamloops.

Utilizing new blending equipment that came fully paid for with the acquisition of Absorbent Products, PLAN can now uniformly mix up to 20 tonnes per hour of multi-ingredient custom fertilizer powders to exact customer specifications.

Custom blends of fertilizers are applied at different times and for a variety of desired outcomes. For example, Hydr8™ Soil Amendment is a combination of biochar, zeolite, and humates in one easy to apply blend. The addition of Hydr8 to native soils increases the viability of transplants and improves plant resistance to drought and stress. This week, PLAN commenced first commercial production of Hydr8 in partnership with Eco Health Industries Ltd. (“Eco Health“).

“We developed Hydr8 in our own lab with small-scale trials over the last three years. After receiving our first commercial order from a famous 40-year-old winery in the Okanagan, we searched for a company to blend Hydr8 at scale. We attended the premises of Progressive Planet Products to witness the blending of Hydr8 and were impressed with the throughput and quality of their new blending equipment,” stated Darcy Lepine, co-owner of Eco Health. “The blending equipment gives me great confidence that Progressive Planet Products can scale processing of this exciting new product for our company without us having to invest in new equipment ourselves.”

The next phase of product offerings will be the ability to convert fertilizer powders into pellets to enable application of specialty fertilizer pellets using traditional broadcast fertilizer spreaders. To enter the pelleted fertilizer market, PLAN ordered a 16-foot-wide disc pelletizer in May 2022 and expects delivery of this pelletizer in August 2022 with plans to begin producing both single-ingredient and custom-blend regenerative fertilizer pellets in Fall of 2022.

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is a B2B disruptive tech innovation company providing circular solutions using micronized minerals for cement and agricultural sectors. PLAN is developing and producing a portfolio of proprietary solutions focused on sequestering CO2 and minimizing the carbon footprint of our customers.

