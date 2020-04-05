Progressives Built an Organizing Juggernaut for 2020. Then the Virus Hit.

When it became clear last month that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. would almost certainly win the Democratic nomination, many of the progressive Democrats who supported other presidential candidates were disappointed but not deterred. They quickly shifted their electoral focus to candidates lower on the ballot.

The plan was straightforward: They would donate to a slew of insurgent congressional candidates, and a stable of grass-roots groups would be ready and waiting to organize for the general election and beyond.

But that was in a pre-pandemic America, before the spread of the coronavirus caused thousands of deaths, about 10 million new unemployment claims in two weeks, and the halting of public events in the presidential race. Now many progressive candidates and the organizations that support them are struggling to adapt to a bleak reality — dried up fund-raising, unclear election dates, and a moratorium on tried-and-true political tactics like in-person phone banks and door-to-door canvassing.

“It’s an immediate effect on how we can plan, how we can grow, and even our month-to-month cash flow,” said Amanda Litman, the executive director of Run for Something, one of the many Democratic organizations founded after President Trump’s 2016 victory. “It’s really scary, because the candidates need more support than ever. And political fund-raising right now is plummeting, as is the rest of the economy.”