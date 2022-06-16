PROLINE BY OLG BECOMES THE FIRST OFFICIAL MLB SPORTSBOOK PARTNER IN ONTARIO

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ – Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced a multi-year partnership that makes OLG’s PROLINE sportsbook product an official sports betting partner of the MLB — the League’s first sports betting partnership in Ontario.

OLG now becomes an official MLB partner for sports betting through its PROLINE+ online offering and PROLINE at retail outlets, available at nearly 10,000 lottery outlets across Ontario.

The deal provides OLG with distribution rights to the League’s official logos and cross-promotion across MLB digital and social channels.

“Teaming up with a world-class organization like the MLB enables OLG to create exciting, one-of-a-kind interactive experiences for baseball fans at the game and on PROLINE+,” says Dave Pridmore, OLG’s Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “The true value of this partnership for OLG is the way it will bring PROLINE customers even closer to the game they love in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

“As we continue exploring additional avenues to engage our fans around the world through sports betting, we need to find creative, knowledgeable partners in their respective regions,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Business Development. “With OLG, we have a trusted partner in Ontario with a vision to help us grow.”

OLG & MLB Partnership details:

Unique variety of engaging baseball content across digital platforms through PROLINE+.

OLG distribution rights to the League’s official logos and cross-promotion across MLB digital and social channels.

Free-to-play digital games being introduced throughout the entire baseball season.

OLG has created a globally recognized responsible gambling program — PlaySmart — that features a range of online player tools and educational materials enabling players to engage in positive play customized to their preferences and needs.

This partnership is also consistent with the MLB’s own comprehensive responsible gambling measures that aim to protect the integrity of the game both on and off the field.

About PROLINE and PROLINE+

100% of the proceeds generated through PROLINE and PROLINE+ are reinvested in the province to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. When you play PROLINE and PROLINE+, you play for Ontario.

You must be 18 years of age or older to play PROLINE in-store at retail locations and 19 years of age or older to register and play PROLINE+ online.

OLG is a trusted source for world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About OLG

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario

100 per cent of OLG’s proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE OLG