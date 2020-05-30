Prominent Sydney artist whose work has featured Sculptures by the Sea is hit with child sex charges 

A prominent Sydney artist who featured at Bondi’s Sculptures by the Sea has been hit with child sex charges.

Vincent Vozzo, 65, from Enmore in Sydney’s inner west, was arrested in March and charged with two sexual assault offences.

He is yet to enter any pleas for one count of aggravated sexual assault of a person under 16 and one aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Prominent Australian artist Vincent Vozzo (pictured), 65, from Enmore in Sydney’s inner west, has been hit with two child sex charges

Vozzo (pictured) was arrested in March and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a person under 16 and aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16

Vozzo’s artistic career has spanned over 30 years and showcased thousands of artworks across 41 solo exhibitions.

His works have most notably featured 13 times in Bondi’s famous Sculptures by the Sea exhibition.

Vozzo also holds the record for most sculptures selected for the prestigious Wynne Prize with eight entries.

The artist is particularly well-known for creating sculptures with natural materials like rock, wood and bronze at his Enmore studio.

Vozzo wrote on his website: ‘My studio is my sanctuary where I turn inanimate objects into objects full of life.’

‘Here I stare at the night sky like Galileo did before me and dream,’ he said.

The artist has featured 13 times in Bondi’s famous Sculptures by the Sea exhibition (pictured)

Both sex charges Vozzo faces must proceed to the District Court and carry maximum sentences of 12 and 10 years in jail.

Vozzo was granted conditional bail at Parramatta Local Court on March 28 after he posted a surety of $5000.

Magistrate Darryl Pearce ordered Vozzo to report to Newtown police station three times per week and not contact any police witnesses.

Vozzo did not appear at Downing Centre District Court on Friday and his case was adjourned to July 9.