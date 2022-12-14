Promoting High Quality Development with ESG Practices, Goldpac Wins 2022 CLS Social Responsibility Pioneer Enterprise Award

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 8, the 2022 CLS·ESG Summit Forum and Award Ceremony was successfully held in Shanghai. Goldpac Group Limited (stock code: 03315. HK) was awarded the “2022 CLS·ESG ZhiYuan Award – Social (S) Pioneer Enterprise Award” for its outstanding achievements in the areas of sustainable development, Fintech digital strategy, industry contribution, environment protect, social care and employee development. This is another ESG award for Goldpac this year after obtaining SA8000 social responsibility management system certification, which highlights Goldpac’s insistence in exploring and applying frontier technology, while also persist in practicing ESG concepts, fulfilling social responsibility and achieving high-quality corporate development.

Focus on the ‘dual carbon’ goals and actively implement the concept of green and low-carbon

With the global promotion of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, the green development of the financial industry has also accelerated. As one of the earliest Fintech enterprises in China and a leader in the secure payment industry, Goldpac has responded to the call for reducing carbon emission and taken the lead in practicing the concept of green development by innovatively launching a variety of “eco-friendly cards” made of recycled materials and biodegradable materials, which effectively reduce the environmental damage caused by the residues of conventional cards after disposal as well as reducing the burden of environmental degradation. The act has provided powerful support for the green development of the global financial industry, which has been highly recognized by the market.

Adhere to the concept of people-oriented and employee care to co-build the society

Goldpac insists on the concept of “employees are the important asset of the Group”, while pursuing quality, economic benefits and environmental benefits, we continue to improve the standards of safe production, environmental protection, risk control, employee benefits and occupational health, etc. We pay attention to the protection of employee rights and humanistic care, and constantly develop the ability of employees to achieve collaborative development of both employees and enterprises. In addition, Goldpac also organizes and participates in volunteer services such as charity donation, specialty care and other public welfare activities, to convey the positive energy of the industry to the society.

For nearly 30 years, Goldpac has devoted to the innovation of financial technology, guarding payment security with new “core” technology, and continuously strengthens its core advantages in secure payment technology. Our products and technology cover the whole industrial chain of financial payment encryption algorithms, hardware and software, and actively expands the application of secure payment chips in multiple scenarios, in addition, we also explore the emerging fields such as digital currency. Goldpac will accelerate its digitalization and platform strategy to build an innovative ecosystem of the payment value chain. In the future, Goldpac will continue to strengthen independent research and development, actively respond to the development strategy of autonomy, security and controllability of China’s financial industry, and launch more self-developed secure payment software, hardware and equipments to promote the high-quality and sustainable development of global payment industry.

About Goldpac Group Limited (Stock Code: 03315.Hk)

Goldpac established in 1993, was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2013. As one of the earliest Fintech enterprises in China, with nearly 30 years’ of successful experience and a leading global technology portfolio, Goldpac is committed to its core vision of “Making Transactions More Secure and Convenient”. Goldpac specializes in delivering embedded software, secure payment products and digital equipment for global customers in the field of intelligent secure payment, and providing data processing services, system platforms and other total solutions for customers in a wide business range including financial, government, healthcare, transportation and retails by leveraging innovative financial technology.

Corporate Website: www.goldpac.com

WeChat Official Account: Goldpac Group Limited

SOURCE Goldpac Group