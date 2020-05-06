Property demand remains high but supply is slowing during pandemic

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you were thinking of selling a property in Launceston or across the state during the pandemic it might be a good time to do it, with plenty of buyers in the market but not as many sellers. Despite people being unable to attend open homes or auctions, it does not seem to have affected buyers with real estate companies turning to Facetime or video chat for inspections. Harcourts Launceston director Jeremy Wilkinson said house prices remained consistent and existing properties were selling very well. He said if people needed to sell it was a good time as demand was high and supply was low. "There are more buyers in the market than there are sellers in the market," he said. "Any new stock, all be it's a limited number of new stock coming to the market, seems to be selling within maybe a week or so which is pretty amazing. "Before COVID-19, average days on the market were pushed down to probably between 20-25 days. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'd imagine we are still in and around that number… and the reason is because there is such a short amount of stock coming in." Both Mr Wilklinson and LJ Hooker Launceston director Justin Goebel agreed Tasmanian's were inquiring more about lifestyle properties such as hobby farms or properties with a bit of land. Mr Goebel said properties were still selling quickly but they had been for the last two years. "The reality is when properties are coming to the market we are still getting plenty of action from buyers," he said. "What I've noticed is out of town they are getting more action on those properties, hobby farms, with a bit of land. "We've had more inquiries on those properties." Both real estate agents agreed interstate purchases had been affected by the pandemic. Mr Wilkinson said interstate inquiries had dropped off dramatically for larger purchases. "We're still getting a few site-unseen interstate investors buying cheaper stuff but we're not getting the interstater's typically buying the lifestyle stuff," he said. "There's a little bit of a void in that market but we're finding the locals are picking up that gap, which is lovely." Mr Goebel said interstate buyers had slowed down a bit. "Investors from the mainland are still purchasing down here, there is a large chunk of those who don't really get on a plane and come down and have a look at it," he said. "They rely solely on their builder inspectors as their eyes and ears."

